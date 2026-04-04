Gurugram Court Hands Down Life Sentences in 2022 Murder Case

Two men received life sentences in a Gurugram court for the 2022 murder of Sunil Kumar, highlighting the culmination of a police investigation and court proceedings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2022 murder of Sunil Kumar in Gurugram.

The victim's body was discovered near the Dwarka Expressway in April 2022, leading to a police investigation.

The accused, identified as Jatin and Umesh Chand, were arrested and confessed to stabbing the victim after an argument.

The Gurugram court found the accused guilty based on the evidence and witness testimonies presented by the police.

A Gurugram court on Saturday sentenced two men to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 each in connection with a 2022 murder case, police said.

On April 11, 2022, the body of Sunil Kumar -- a resident of Dhadhot village in Mahendragarh -- was found in a deserted area near the under-construction Dwarka Expressway, and a case was registered at Bajghera police station, they said.

During the investigation, police had arrested two accused on April 21, 2022, who were identified as Jatin, a resident of district Aligarh and Umesh Chand, a resident of district Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, who lived as tenants in Bhimgarh Kheri area, an officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused worked as taxi drivers and had met the deceased at the railway station. After an argument, they stabbed him to death and fled away, the officer added.

Court Verdict and Evidence

"The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan on Saturday delivered its verdict in the case, finding the accused guilty based on the evidence and witnesses provided by the police, " the officer said.