Man Gets Life for 2022 Dakshina Kannada Murder

Man Gets Life for 2022 Dakshina Kannada Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 05, 2026 18:27 IST

A man in Mangaluru has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2022 murder in Dakshina Kannada, highlighting the consequences of financial disputes escalating to violent crime.

Key Points

  • A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2022 murder of a 47-year-old in Dakshina Kannada.
  • The accused was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and fined Rs 10,000.
  • The murder was allegedly committed due to financial disputes between the accused and the victim.
  • Evidence presented in court led to the conviction and sentencing of the accused.

A court in Mangaluru on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a 47-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada district in 2022.

The II Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, Jagadish V N, convicted the accused, Murugan, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

 

According to the police, the case relates to the murder of Harish Salyan, a resident of Ullanje in Mangaluru city.

The incident occurred on March 19, 2022, near a tourist car parking area at Mulki Pete in Bappanadu village of Mulki town in Dakshina Kannada district.

Investigation Details

Investigations revealed that the accused attacked Salyan with a red laterite stone embedded in cement concrete, repeatedly striking his face and killing him on the spot.

Police said the murder was allegedly committed due to financial enmity between the accused and the victim.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Mulki police station, and the matter was later taken up for trial in the Sessions Court.

The investigation in the case was carried out by Police Inspector Kusumadhar, who filed the charge sheet before the court. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev assisted in the investigation.

Legal Proceedings

During the trial, the prosecution was represented by Public Prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak, who argued the case on behalf of the state.

Based on the evidence and arguments presented, the court pronounced the verdict convicting the accused and awarding life imprisonment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
