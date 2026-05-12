Man Gets Life Sentence In 1996 Murder And Robbery Case

A man in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder and robbery that occurred in 1996, bringing closure to a decades-old case.

Key Points A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a 1996 murder and robbery in Kaushambi.

The victim, Dilip Kumar, was murdered after being robbed of his auto-rickshaw and suitcase.

The accused, Banwari Lal, was convicted under multiple sections of the IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convicted man.

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 in a 1996 murder and robbery case.

Additional District Government Counsel Aniruddh Mishra said the case dates back to March 1, 1996, when the chowkidar of Sakadha village under Kokhraj police station informed police about an unidentified body lying by the roadside.

Details Of The 1996 Murder Investigation

Based on the information, police registered case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 394 (robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC against unknown persons.

During investigation, the deceased was identified as Dilip Kumar, a resident of Azamgarh district.

Accused Convicted In The Robbery Case

The probe revealed that the accused, Banwari Lal, a resident of Madauli village under Rura police station in Kanpur Dehat district, had allegedly murdered Kumar after robbing him of his auto-rickshaw and suitcase, and later dumped the body by the roadside, Mishra said.

Additional District Judge-III Farida Begum convicted Banwari Lal in the case and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, he added.