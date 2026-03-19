Life Imprisonment for Two in Thane Fruit Seller Murder Case

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a fruit seller in Thane, Maharashtra, after a court found them guilty based on strong circumstantial evidence and a clear motive related to a monetary dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2017 murder of a fruit seller in Mira Road, Thane.

The murder stemmed from a monetary dispute where the victim had lent over Rs 1.5 lakh to one of the accused.

The court established a motive and relied on circumstantial evidence, including phone records and location data, to convict the accused.

The convicted individuals were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and murder, with one also charged under the Arms Act.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the murder of a fruit seller in Mira Road area in 2017 over a monetary dispute.

Additional Sessions Judge D S Deshmukh also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the accused duo Sunilkumar Bituli Rajak (45) from Mira Road and Sudipkumar Raju Ravidas (33) from Jharkhand after finding them guilty of criminal conspiracy and murder.

The court, however, acquitted two other accused, Umesh Raju Ravidas and Ashishkumar Tilak Bhuiya, both from Jharkhand, citing lack of evidence.

Rajak was additionally sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of the charges under the Arms Act and fined Rs 10,000.

Details of the Murder

As per the prosecution, the incident occurred during the intervening night of April 5 and 6, 2017. The victim, Shamu Lohari Gaud, was shot in the chest at his residence after he opened the door to a person claiming to be a neighbor who had lost his keys.

Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale examined 25 prosecution witnesses to prove the case against the accused persons.

Evidence and Judgement

While the case was based on circumstantial evidence as no witness directly saw the shooter's face, the judge noted that the prosecution successfully established a motive. The victim had reportedly lent over Rs 1.5 lakh to Rajak while the latter was in a Jharkhand jail for a previous murder case.

In the 40-page judgment, the court said, "The monetary transaction which was the basis for constituting the motive for commission of crime is fully established."

The accused who have been convicted were in contact that night on mobile phone and their phone location was in the vicinity of residence of the deceased, it said.