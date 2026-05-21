UP Man Gets Life For Daughter's Honour Killing

In a shocking case of honour killing, a man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his daughter due to her love affair.

Key Points A man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the honour killing of his 18-year-old daughter.

The father, Naim, murdered his daughter, Khushboo, after becoming enraged over her love affair.

Naim slit his daughter's throat and dismembered her body in a fit of anger.

The court also ordered Naim to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 in addition to the life sentence.

The case was monitored under Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Conviction.

A local court here has sentenced a man to life for murdering his 18-year-old daughter over a love affair, an official said on Thursday.

Details of the Honour Killing Case

The court of Shaili Roy pronounced the sentence on Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place on September 2, 2024, the counsel for the prosecution said.

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) P K Singh said the convict, Naim, a resident of Nibiya village, was enraged over his daughter Khushboo's relationship.

In a fit of anger, he slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and later severed her head, hands and legs, the prosecution said.

Naim sat by the body for a long time after the murder, according to the prosecution.

Jabarunnisha, Naim's wife, filed a complaint against him that formed the kernel of the case that led to his conviction, police said.

Punishment and Operation Conviction

Besides the incarceration, the court also ordered Naim to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to a statement issued by the office of Vishwajeet Srivastava, the case was constantly monitored under the Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Conviction.