HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Man Gets Life For Daughter's Honour Killing

UP Man Gets Life For Daughter's Honour Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 12:03 IST

x

In a shocking case of honour killing, a man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his daughter due to her love affair.

Key Points

  • A man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the honour killing of his 18-year-old daughter.
  • The father, Naim, murdered his daughter, Khushboo, after becoming enraged over her love affair.
  • Naim slit his daughter's throat and dismembered her body in a fit of anger.
  • The court also ordered Naim to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 in addition to the life sentence.
  • The case was monitored under Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Conviction.

A local court here has sentenced a man to life for murdering his 18-year-old daughter over a love affair, an official said on Thursday.

Details of the Honour Killing Case

The court of Shaili Roy pronounced the sentence on Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place on September 2, 2024, the counsel for the prosecution said.

 

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) P K Singh said the convict, Naim, a resident of Nibiya village, was enraged over his daughter Khushboo's relationship.

In a fit of anger, he slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and later severed her head, hands and legs, the prosecution said.

Naim sat by the body for a long time after the murder, according to the prosecution.

Jabarunnisha, Naim's wife, filed a complaint against him that formed the kernel of the case that led to his conviction, police said.

Punishment and Operation Conviction

Besides the incarceration, the court also ordered Naim to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to a statement issued by the office of Vishwajeet Srivastava, the case was constantly monitored under the Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Conviction.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Father Arrested For Allegedly Killing Daughter In UP Honour Killing
Father Arrested For Allegedly Killing Daughter In UP Honour Killing
UP Man Stabs Daughter Multiple Times Over Love Affair
Aligarh Man Arrested For Alleged Honour Killing Of Daughter
Aligarh Man Arrested For Alleged Honour Killing Of Daughter
Maharashtra Court Sentences Father, Uncle to Life for Daughter's Honour Killing
Man Held For Allegedly Killing Daughter Over Dinner Row
Man Held For Allegedly Killing Daughter Over Dinner Row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

India, Italy sign critical MoUs in various sectors3:06

India, Italy sign critical MoUs in various sectors

Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniv4:26

Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his...

Raveena Tandon Stuns in a Classy Ethnic Look1:28

Raveena Tandon Stuns in a Classy Ethnic Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO