Aligarh Man Arrested For Alleged Honour Killing Of Daughter

In a shocking incident in Aligarh, a man has been arrested for allegedly committing an honour killing by strangling his daughter due to her relationship with a neighbour.

Key Points A man in Aligarh allegedly strangled his 19-year-old daughter to death.

The alleged honour killing occurred due to the father's disapproval of his daughter's relationship with a neighbour.

The accused confessed to the crime and led police to the location where he buried the body.

The victim's mother filed a missing person report, leading to the investigation and arrest.

In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly strangled his 19-year-old daughter to death and buried her body in a field here after opposing her relationship with a neighbour, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jarrara village on Monday night.

Details Of The Aligarh Honour Killing Case

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manish Mishra told reporters that the accused, identified as Pooran Singh, was against his daughter's friendship with a boy from the neighbourhood whom she wanted to marry.

After the girl went missing, her mother lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and led police to the spot where the body had been buried in a nearby field.

"When confronted, the father admitted to killing his daughter and burying the body," Mishra said.

Though the boy belonged to the same caste as the girl, the accused was opposed to the relationship.

The accused further alleged that his daughter had threatened to consume poison if he did not agree to the marriage proposal, following which he took the step.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the accused was arrested on Tuesday night, police said.