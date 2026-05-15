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UP Man Stabs Daughter Multiple Times Over Love Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 17:05 IST

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In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a father allegedly attacked his 19-year-old daughter with a knife due to her love affair, resulting in life-threatening injuries and sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly attacked his daughter with a knife due to her love affair.
  • The 19-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack.
  • The incident occurred in Ruhasa village under Daurala police station limits.
  • Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused father, Altaf.

A man allegedly attacked his 19-year-old daughter multiple times with a knife over her love affair, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ruhasa village under Daurala police station limits, they said.

 

Details of the Attack

According to police, the victim, Taiyaba, was allegedly in a relationship with a man from the same village.

She recently left home with him, which enraged her father, Altaf.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked the girl with a knife late Thursday night while she was asleep.

They said she ran out of the house to save herself, but the accused caught hold of her and stabbed her multiple times.

Community Response and Investigation

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the spot, after which the accused fled, police said.

They said the injured woman was taken to the Daurala Community Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital after first aid.

City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused and an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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