Father Arrested For Allegedly Killing Daughter In UP Honour Killing

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a father has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 17-year-old daughter to death in what police suspect is a case of honour killing due to her relationship with a youth from another community.

Key Points A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in a suspected honour killing.

The father, identified as Hardev, was reportedly angered by his daughter's relationship with a youth from another community.

The girl had previously eloped with the youth, leading to a police case and the youth's arrest.

Hardev allegedly strangled his daughter in their home and has been arrested; a murder case has been registered.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district over her alleged relationship with a youth from another community, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhagatapur village under the Risia police station area late Monday night. The accused, identified as Hardev, has been arrested and sent to jail, police added.

Details of the Honour Killing Case

According to police, the girl had allegedly eloped with a youth from the village around two months ago. Following a complaint by her family, police had registered a case, recovered the girl and arrested the youth.

After counselling, the minor was handed back to her parents, Risia SHO Karunakar Pandey said.

Events Leading to the Murder

Police said the girl had gone out of the house on Monday without informing her family and returned later, claiming she had gone to an orchard. Her father was reportedly angered over the issue, leading to an argument between the two during the night.

Around 1.30 am, Hardev allegedly strangled his daughter to death inside the house and later informed his wife about the incident, police said. The accused's wife subsequently alerted police over phone.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The SHO said villagers told police that the youth involved in the earlier elopement case had recently been released from jail and was suspected to have left for Mumbai, though this has not been officially confirmed.