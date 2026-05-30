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Man Sentenced To Death For 2011 Double Murder In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 18:42 IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to death by a fast-track court for the brutal double murder of a woman and her young son in a 2011 case.

Key Points

  • A fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Rahis alias Zahid to death for a double murder committed in 2011.
  • The victims were Rajesh Devi, 30, and her six-year-old son, Himanshu, who were killed in Alawalpur village.
  • The court deemed the case to fall under the 'rarest of rare' category, justifying the capital punishment.
  • Rahis was convicted of murdering the woman and child by repeatedly hitting them with bricks after an argument.
  • The death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court.

A fast-track court here has awarded death penalty to a 50-year-old man for killing a woman and her six-year-old son in a case dating back nearly 15 years.

Court Awards Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

Additional District and Sessions Judge of the fast-track court, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, sentenced Rahis alias Zahid to death after convicting him for murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the convict.

 

The judge observed that the case fell in the "rarest of rare" category, warranting capital punishment.

The sentence, however, will be subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court.

Details of the 2011 Murders

Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar said the victims, Rajesh Devi (30) and her son Himanshu, were murdered at Alawalpur village under the Charthawal police station area of Mazaffarnagar district on November 7, 2011.

According to the prosecution, Rahis took Rajesh Devi and the child to a nearby sugarcane field and killed them by repeatedly hitting them with bricks after an argument.

The bodies were found on November 13.

The court pronounced its verdict on Friday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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