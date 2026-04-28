Woman And Three Sons Sentenced To Death In 2019 UP Murder Case

In a rare verdict, a court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a woman and her three sons to death for a murder committed in 2019, highlighting the severity of the crime and the judicial process involved.

Key Points A Muzaffarnagar court sentenced a woman and her three sons to death for a 2019 murder.

The Additional District Judge deemed the case 'rarest of rare', warranting the death penalty.

The Allahabad High Court must confirm the death sentence.

Each accused was fined Rs 50,000 under Section 302 of the IPC, to be given to the victim's mother.

A fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her three sons to death in a murder case dating back to September 2019.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered that the accused Mukesh (60), her three sons Pradeep (38), Sandeep (36) and Sonu (30) be hanged till death.

'Rarest of Rare' Case Justifies Death Penalty

The judge declared that he was imposing the death sentence because it was the rarest of the rare cases.

However, the verdict would be subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court, government lawyer Kuldeep Kumar told PTI.

Accused Fined, Compensation to Victim's Mother

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the accused after holding them guilty under Section 302 of the IPC. The court has directed that the entire amount of the fine imposed on the accused be given to the complainant, Rajbala, the mother of the deceased.

Details of the 2019 Murder

Sharing details about the case, Kumar said that the police registered a case against four accused following a complaint by Rajbala. She alleged that her son, Shekhar (49), was beaten to death with bricks and sticks by Mukesh and her three sons when he had gone to them and demanded the Rs 70,000, which he had given them as a loan at Khedi Sudian village under Bhorakala police station in the district on September 17, 2019.