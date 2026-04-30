Man Gets Life Sentence For Killing Wife's Alleged Rapist

In Muzaffarnagar, a man received a life sentence for the murder of an individual accused of raping his wife, highlighting the complexities of justice and revenge in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Muzaffarnagar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a man accused of raping his wife.

The accused, Akash, was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and fined Rs 60,000.

The victim, Suraj Kumar, had previously been arrested and released on bail in connection with the alleged rape.

The murder was motivated by old enmity related to the rape case, according to the government counsel.

A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting dead a person who allegedly raped his wife, officials said on Thursday.

Court Convicts Accused Under IPC Section 302

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotia convicted the accused, Akash, under Section 302 of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000.

Details of the Incident

According to government counsel Kuldeep Kumar Pundhir, the incident took place on November 3, 2022, in Chachpur village under the Khatauli police station area.

Background of the Case

The victim, Suraj Kumar, had been arrested a few months earlier in connection with a rape case involving Akash's wife but was later released on bail, he said.

Motive Behind the Murder

Pundhir said Akash shot Suraj Kumar dead due to old enmity stemming from the incident.

Legal Proceedings and Conviction

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased's brother, Satendra, following which a case was registered and investigated, leading to the conviction, he added.