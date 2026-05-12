Young Man Commits Suicide In Thane, Maharashtra

A 23-year-old man's alleged suicide in Thane, Maharashtra, prompts a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Thane, Maharashtra.

The man, Praveen Wankhede, was found hanging from a tree in Shivai Nagar.

Authorities were alerted to the incident in the morning.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the circumstances.

A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Praveen Wankhede, was found hanging from a tree in Shivai Nagar in the morning, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Police Investigate Thane Suicide

Fire authorities informed the disaster management cell about the incident at 8.42 am, he said.

The police later shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

An official from Vartak Nagar police said they registered a case of accidental death and were investigating it.