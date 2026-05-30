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Unidentified Man Found Dead On Train At Danapur Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 18:32 IST

An unidentified man was discovered dead inside a women's coach of a train at Danapur railway station, prompting a police investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • An unidentified man was found dead in a women's coach on a train at Danapur railway station.
  • The train coach was locked from the inside, and the body was discovered by carriage and wagon staff.
  • The deceased is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, and police are working to identify him.
  • A forensic science laboratory team estimated the death occurred six to seven hours before the body was found.
  • Police are examining CCTV footage from previous stations as part of their investigation into the mysterious death.

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a women's coach of a train at Danapur railway station in Bihar on Saturday, police said.

The body was discovered inside the Danapur Special Fare train, which operates between Pune and Danapur, they said.

 

The train arrived at the station around 11.30 am. During a routine inspection after the passengers deboarded, carriage and wagon staff found a women's coach locked from the inside, they said.

Investigation Launched into Danapur Train Death

"The staff entered the coach through an emergency exit window after breaking it open and found the body of a man hanging from a side railing with a belt tied around his neck," Danapur GRP in-charge Ajay Kumar told reporters.

The deceased, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, is yet to be identified, he said.

Forensic Analysis and Identification Efforts

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team that examined the spot estimated that the death occurred around six to seven hours before the body was found, he added.

"No identification documents were recovered from the deceased. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to establish his identity and contact his family members," he said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from stations where the train halted before reaching Danapur as part of the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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