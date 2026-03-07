HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Police Investigate Discovery of Human Remains Under Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express

Police Investigate Discovery of Human Remains Under Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 10:24 IST

An investigation is underway in Alappuzha, Kerala, after the discovery of human body parts beneath a train coach, prompting a police probe into a possible case of unnatural death.

Key Points

  • Human body parts, including an arm and a foot finger, were found under a train coach in Alappuzha, Kerala.
  • The discovery was made by cleaning staff during maintenance of the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express.
  • Railway police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.
  • Authorities are seeking information from other states along the train's route to identify potential missing persons or reported deaths.

A probe has been launched after human body parts were found under a train coach here on Saturday, police said.

According to Alappuzha Railway Police, a human right arm along with a finger of a foot was found on an iron bracket under the auxiliary reservoir tank of the S-5 coach of the AlappuzhaDhanbad Express.

 

The body parts were noticed by cleaning staff when the train was parked at the pit-line yard early in the morning.

The train had reached Alappuzha from Dhanbad on Friday evening and was scheduled to depart again on Saturday morning.

Railway police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

Police said an inquest will be conducted and a detailed probe is underway into the incident.

They will also seek details from police in other states to ascertain whether any deaths were reported along the route on which the train had been operating in recent days.

