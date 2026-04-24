Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At UP Medical College

A 35-year-old man's body was found at a medical college in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points A 35-year-old man was found dead at Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

The man was discovered unconscious under a tin shed on the medical college premises.

Police have identified the deceased as Ramnarayan, a resident of Pyasi village.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death at the medical college.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances at the Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College here on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the man was spotted lying unconscious around 6 am under a tin shed meant for patients at the medical college. The security staff rushed him to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Deoria Kotwali SHO Rakesh Kumar Rai said the deceased has been identified as Ramnarayan (35), a resident of Pyasi village in the district, based on an Aadhaar card found in his pocket.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain how the body was found on the medical college premises.

The discovery of a body on a medical campus raises concerns about security protocols and access control. Police investigations in such cases typically involve examining CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The investigation will aim to determine if foul play was involved or if the death was accidental.