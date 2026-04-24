HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At UP Medical College

Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At UP Medical College

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 11:11 IST

x

A 35-year-old man's body was found at a medical college in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man was found dead at Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The man was discovered unconscious under a tin shed on the medical college premises.
  • Police have identified the deceased as Ramnarayan, a resident of Pyasi village.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death at the medical college.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances at the Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College here on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the man was spotted lying unconscious around 6 am under a tin shed meant for patients at the medical college. The security staff rushed him to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead.

 

Police Investigation Underway

Deoria Kotwali SHO Rakesh Kumar Rai said the deceased has been identified as Ramnarayan (35), a resident of Pyasi village in the district, based on an Aadhaar card found in his pocket.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain how the body was found on the medical college premises.

The discovery of a body on a medical campus raises concerns about security protocols and access control. Police investigations in such cases typically involve examining CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The investigation will aim to determine if foul play was involved or if the death was accidental.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Vyapam scam: No foul play suspected in dean's death, say police
Vyapam scam: No foul play suspected in dean's death, say police
MD Student Found Dead in Meerut, Suicide Suspected
IIT-Delhi Student Found Dead in Campus Apartment; Police Investigate
IIT-Delhi Student Found Dead in Campus Apartment; Police Investigate
Doctor connected to Vyapam probe found dead in Delhi hotel
Doctor connected to Vyapam probe found dead in Delhi hotel
Man Found Dead with Head Injuries in Uttar Pradesh Village
Man Found Dead with Head Injuries in Uttar Pradesh Village

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

IRS Officer's Daughter Murder: Police Reveal Chilling New Details3:25

IRS Officer's Daughter Murder: Police Reveal Chilling New...

'Earth Anthem' by Diplomat-Poet Abhay K Unites Voices Worldwide0:51

'Earth Anthem' by Diplomat-Poet Abhay K Unites Voices...

Tourists Flock to Srinagar, Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake 1:16

Tourists Flock to Srinagar, Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO