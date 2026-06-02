Suspicious Death Of Man In Maharashtra's Beed Under Investigation

Police in Beed, Maharashtra, are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old man found on the roadside, raising concerns about potential foul play.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points A 30-year-old man was found dead in Beed district, Maharashtra, prompting a police investigation.

The deceased, identified as Kiran Bandu Sonawane, was discovered near Limbaganesh-Anjanwati road.

Police found suspicious marks on the victim's neck, suggesting foul play.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

A 30-year-old man was found dead on the roadside under suspicious circumstances in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Initial Findings and Suspicion

The Neknoor police initially discovered a motorcycle off the Limbaganesh-Anjanwati road on Monday morning, leading investigators to believe the rider had died on the spot after his two-wheeler veered off the tarmac the previous night, an official said.

On inspection, however, the police found suspicious marks on the deceased man's neck, he said.

Victim Identified

The deceased was identified as Kiran Bandu Sonawane (30), a resident of Anjanwati village in Beed tehsil.

Investigation Underway

His body was sent to the primary health centre at Limbaganesh for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the police are probing the death.