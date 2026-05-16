Delhi Man Found Dead At De-Addiction Centre: Police Investigate

Delhi police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man at a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Aman Vihar, with a post-mortem examination underway to determine the cause.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 22-year-old man was found dead at a de-addiction centre in Delhi's Aman Vihar.

Police were alerted by the rehabilitation centre after the family was informed.

An inquiry has been initiated, and statements from family and staff are being recorded.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

CCTV footage is being reviewed, and no foul play has been detected so far.

A 22-year-old man was found dead at a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

Police Investigation Launched

According to a police source, information about the incident was received after the family members were informed by persons associated with the rehabilitation centre around 6 am.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Statements of the family members and staff of the centre are being recorded, he said.

Post-Mortem Examination Ordered

The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

CCTV Footage Analysed

The source said CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas was checked and no foul play has come to light so far.

However, further investigation is underway and all angles are being examined, he said.