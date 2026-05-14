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Police Investigate Death At Roorkee De-Addiction Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 20:29 IST

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Police in Roorkee have launched a murder investigation after a 39-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit at a local de-addiction centre, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • Police investigate the death of a 39-year-old man at a de-addiction centre in Roorkee.
  • The victim, Ashish, was found dead with his throat slit, leading police to suspect murder.
  • No weapon was found at the scene, and a forensic team has inspected the premises.
  • The victim's family alleges murder, stating Ashish was at the centre for weight management.
  • Police are questioning the centre's operator and inmates as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of a 39-year-old man who was found dead with his throat slit at a de-addiction centre in Civil Lines area here, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ashish, a resident of Baisedi village in Haridwar's Laksar, had been undergoing treatment at the private de-addiction facility for the past three months.

 

Staff discovered Ashish's body in a pool of blood near the centre's bathroom on Wednesday and alerted local police.

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Death

"The death appears suspicious and does not look like a case of suicide," Superintendent of Police (City) Shekhar Chand Suyal said.

He further said while the victim had deep injuries from a sharp-edged weapon on his neck, no weapon was recovered from the spot.

A forensic team has inspected the site and police are scanning CCTV footage from the premises. The centre's operator and other inmates are also being questioned, the official said.

Family Alleges Foul Play

The victim's family alleged murder, claiming Ashish was admitted to the facility for weight management as he weighed over 125 kg.

"His weight had reduced by nearly 25 kg during his stay," a family member said, adding that the centre informed them about frequent altercations between Ashish and another inmate.

Investigation Underway

A post-mortem has been conducted by a medical panel and proceedings have been videographed to ensure transparency, the SP said, adding that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

He said a detailed probe is underway to apprehend the culprits.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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