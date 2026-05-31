Milk Van Rams Truck, Killing One In Kurukshetra

A tragic highway accident on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway near Kurukshetra resulted in the death of a man and injuries to his father after their milk van collided with a truck.

Key Points A fatal highway accident occurred on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway near Kurukshetra.

A milk van collided with a truck after the truck driver braked suddenly.

One man, Prince, died, and his father, Ramsaroop, was injured in the collision.

The truck driver fled the scene, and police have seized the truck and registered a case.

A man died and his father was injured after a milk van rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prince (21), a resident of Kalvehri village in Karnal district. His father, Ramsaroop (53), a milk supplier, is undergoing treatment.

Details of the Highway Collision

According to police, Prince and Ramsaroop had gone to Panchkula to deliver milk and were returning home when the accident occurred near Nau Gaja Pir in Shahabad.

The driver of the truck, which was moving ahead of the milk van, suddenly applied the brakes, causing the van to crash into its rear. Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the van got lodged underneath the truck, trapping the father-son duo inside the mangled cabin, police said.

Rescue and Aftermath

Prince and his father were pulled out after police personnel and passersby cut open the vehicle. The two were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, they said.

Prince was later referred to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, they added.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. Based on Ramsaroop's statement, the truck has been seized and a case registered in the matter.

A police official said the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are being made to trace the absconding driver.