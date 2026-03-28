Man in Madhya Pradesh Dies by Suicide While Streaming Live on Instagram

A 22-year-old man in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, tragically died by suicide while streaming live on Instagram, prompting a police investigation into his social media activity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 22-year-old man in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, died by suicide while live on Instagram.

The man, Manoj Rajak, was seen waving and blowing kisses to friends before hanging himself in a 14-minute video.

Police are investigating the incident and examining Rajak's mobile phone and social media activity.

Rajak lived alone after his father remarried and worked as a plumber and garment seller.

Friends rushed to his room after seeing the live stream but were too late to save him; no suicide note was found.

A 22-year-old man died by suicide after going live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Dehat police station on Friday night, said officials. A 14-minute video showing Manoj Rajak's last moments subsequently surfaced.

"He waved at his friends during the live chat and blew kisses before hanging himself from a noose tied to a ceiling fan," Dehat police station house officer Vikas Yadav told PTI.

Rajak's mother had died earlier. He lived separately in a rented room after his father remarried, his acquaintances said. He worked as a plumber and also sold ready-made garments from his room. His friends described him as a well-mannered person.

His friend Shubham Rajak told reporters that they rushed to his room around 10.30 pm after seeing him hanging from a fan on Instagram, but he had died before they arrived.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, police said.

The official said that the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. Rajak's mobile phone has been collected and his social media activity is under examination, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.