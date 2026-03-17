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Man Found Dead in Tempo in Latur; Suicide Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 17, 2026 13:25 IST

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A 32-year-old man's tragic suicide in a tempo in Latur, Maharashtra, is under investigation after he posted a suicide note on WhatsApp, prompting a police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man, Gajanan Marwadi, was found dead in a tempo in Latur, Maharashtra, in a suspected suicide.
  • Marwadi, a resident of Mukhed tehsil in Nanded district, posted a suicide note on his WhatsApp status before his death.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.
  • The man's tempo was found parked on the roadside with its side lights on.

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a tempo in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Gajanan Marwadi, a resident of Mukhed tehsil in Nanded district, posted a suicide note on his WhatsApp status before taking the extreme step on Sunday night, an official said.

 

Marwadi was driving his tempo on the highway when he parked the vehicle on the roadside around 11 pm, leaving the side lights on.

He then used a rope to hang himself inside the vehicle, he said.

The police were alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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