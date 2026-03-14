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Home  » News » Three Die in Suspected Suicides Across Etawah District

Three Die in Suspected Suicides Across Etawah District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 19:57 IST

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Police are investigating three suspected suicide cases in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, involving a young woman, a married woman, and a man reportedly distressed by family issues.

Key Points

  • Three individuals in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, have allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents, prompting police investigations.
  • A 21-year-old newly married woman was found dead at her home after a reported domestic dispute.
  • Another woman, aged 27, was found dead at her residence, with police conducting a post-mortem examination.
  • A 35-year-old man was discovered dead at his home, reportedly upset after his wife left following a Holi festival dispute.

Three persons, including a 21-year-old woman, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the district, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a newly married woman allegedly hanged herself at her house in Gopiyaganj village under the Bharthana police station area, leaving behind her six-month-old child, officials said.

 

Station House Officer Vikram Singh said the deceased was identified as Ekta (21), the wife of Indresh Kumar. She allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan hook using a sari inside a room at her house following a domestic dispute.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.

Suicide Investigations Underway

In another incident, under the Jaswantnagar police station limits, a 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Nagla Khushali village.

SHO Kamal Bhati said the woman, identified as Shakuntala Devi, wife of Vijay Kumar, hanged herself from a ceiling fan hook inside her room. Police sent the body for a post-mortem after being informed by family members.

In Lakhanpura village under the Lahedi police station area, a 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide during the intervening night of March 12 and 13.

SHO Preeti Sengar said the deceased, identified as Mahendra Singh alias Geetam Singh, was found hanging from a hook on the roof of his house. Family members told police that he was upset after his wife went to her parental home following a dispute during the Holi festival and had not returned.

Police have sent all three bodies for post-mortem, and further inquiries are underway, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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