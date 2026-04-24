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Home  » News » Distressed Father Ends Life Over Daughter's Wedding Costs

Distressed Father Ends Life Over Daughter's Wedding Costs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 13:43 IST

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A financially strained father in Uttar Pradesh tragically ended his life, reportedly due to the overwhelming pressure of arranging his daughter's wedding, highlighting the severe impact of financial burdens on families.

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide.
  • The man was reportedly distressed over financial constraints related to his daughter's marriage.
  • Police found the body in a well near the railway station in Rasra.
  • The deceased ran a small business and had four daughters.

A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Rasra area of the district, apparently distressed over his inability to arrange his daughter's marriage due to financial constraints, police said on Friday.

Details of the Incident

According to police, the body of Jaylesh Rajbhar (45) was found inside a well near the railway station premises in Rasra town on Thursday evening.

 

Station House Officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh said police reached the spot upon receiving information and took the body into custody before sending it for postmortem examination.

Financial Struggles and Depression

He said the deceased, who ran a small business, had four daughters and was under stress as he was unable to arrange the marriage of his 22-year-old daughter due to financial difficulties.

Preliminary findings suggest that he took the extreme step in a state of depression, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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