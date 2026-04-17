UP Man Ends Life After Suspected Pakistan Honey Trap

A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed from a Pakistan-based phone number in a suspected honey trap, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 27-year-old man in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide.

The family alleges the man was blackmailed from a Pakistan-based phone number.

The man was reportedly lured into a suspected honey trap.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A 27-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, with his family claiming he was being blackmailed from a Pakistan-based phone number after being lured into a suspected honey trap, police said on Friday.

Police Investigate Honey Trap Suicide

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said a case has been registered on the complaint by the deceased's brother and an investigation has been initiated.

The deceased, Bilal, a resident of Malakpur village under Kandhla police station limits, was found dead on April 14, police said, adding that preliminary findings suggest he consumed poison.

According to the complaint filed by Suhail, the deceased's brother, Bilal had been receiving messages allegedly containing objectionable photographs of himself, and was being blackmailed for money.

The family claimed that the messages demanding payment were sent from a Pakistan-based phone number.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. Police said further investigation is underway to probe all aspects of the case.

Under Indian law, blackmail can lead to charges of extortion and harassment. Police will likely investigate the source of the messages and the nature of the alleged honey trap to determine the extent of the crime and identify any perpetrators involved.