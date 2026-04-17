HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Man Ends Life After Suspected Pakistan Honey Trap

UP Man Ends Life After Suspected Pakistan Honey Trap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 19:10 IST

x

A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed from a Pakistan-based phone number in a suspected honey trap, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide.
  • The family alleges the man was blackmailed from a Pakistan-based phone number.
  • The man was reportedly lured into a suspected honey trap.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A 27-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, with his family claiming he was being blackmailed from a Pakistan-based phone number after being lured into a suspected honey trap, police said on Friday.

Police Investigate Honey Trap Suicide

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said a case has been registered on the complaint by the deceased's brother and an investigation has been initiated.

 

The deceased, Bilal, a resident of Malakpur village under Kandhla police station limits, was found dead on April 14, police said, adding that preliminary findings suggest he consumed poison.

According to the complaint filed by Suhail, the deceased's brother, Bilal had been receiving messages allegedly containing objectionable photographs of himself, and was being blackmailed for money.

The family claimed that the messages demanding payment were sent from a Pakistan-based phone number.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. Police said further investigation is underway to probe all aspects of the case.

Under Indian law, blackmail can lead to charges of extortion and harassment. Police will likely investigate the source of the messages and the nature of the alleged honey trap to determine the extent of the crime and identify any perpetrators involved.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP BTech student ends life, girlfriend's family accused of Rs 30L blackmail
UP BTech student ends life, girlfriend's family accused of Rs 30L blackmail
Engineer ends life in UP, blames wife, in-laws for harassment in video
Engineer ends life in UP, blames wife, in-laws for harassment in video
Man's Suicide Note Blames Brothers and Wives for Harassment
Man's Suicide Note Blames Brothers and Wives for Harassment
Man Ends Life Amidst Pressure to Marry Widowed Sister-in-Law
Employer tortures UP man to death over suspicion of theft
Employer tortures UP man to death over suspicion of theft

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable1:01

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable

Malaika Proves Casual Can Be Super Stylish1:09

Malaika Proves Casual Can Be Super Stylish

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO