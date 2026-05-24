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Delhi Man Ends Life On Video Call With Friend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 22:12 IST

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A 20-year-old man in Delhi tragically died by suicide while on a video call with a friend, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man in Delhi allegedly committed suicide during a video call with a female friend.
  • The deceased, Lokesh Kumar, was found hanging in his rented room in Lal Bagh.
  • Police investigation suggests relationship issues may have contributed to the suicide.
  • The female friend reportedly alerted Lokesh's family after witnessing the incident on the video call.
  • Inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law to investigate the circumstances of the suicide.

A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Lal Bagh area here while on a video call with a female friend, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Lokesh Kumar lived in a rented accommodation with his mother, younger brother and sister in northwest Delhi and worked at a factory as a labourer, sources said.

 

Police Investigate Possible Relationship Issues

Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that Lokesh was allegedly in a relationship with a woman, and the two had been facing recent issues.

He was found hanging from the ceiling with a cloth, police said.

The source said the woman informed the family after she allegedly saw him take the extreme step during a video call. At the time, family members were sleeping on the house's terrace.

Family's Response and Police Intervention

After receiving the call, they rushed downstairs and knocked on the door, which was locked from the inside, but received no response, police said.

Police later broke open the door after they received a PCR call regarding a hanging incident at Adarsh Nagar Police Station on Saturday night and reached the house.

The Crime Team inspected the scene and took photographs.

Inquest Proceedings Underway

Police said doctors at BJRM Hospital declared the victim brought dead after shifting him there.

Police said the body has been preserved in the mortuary, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law.

Further proceedings are underway, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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