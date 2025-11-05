Caught driving drunk, auto driver ends life at police station

A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide by setting himself ablaze near a traffic police station in Hyderabad after he was caught driving in an inebriated condition, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to police, at around 10.20 pm on Tuesday, the auto-rickshaw driver went near the Kushaiguda traffic police station and poured petrol on himself and set afire.

Some local residents who noticed it alerted the traffic personnel and 108 ambulance service and he was immediately shifted to a state-run hospital where he succumbed to undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning, they said.

Police said the auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol at 8.30 PM on Tuesday by the Kushaiguda Traffic Police, who took the three-wheeler into safe custody. The driver was told by the traffic police that they would only hand over the vehicle to a person known to him.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the driver was addicted to consumption of alcohol and was facing financial problems.

He took the auto-rickshaw on rent from a known person. He took the extreme step as he was upset that the owner of the auto-rickshaw would ask for the vehicle, police said.

A case was registered at Malkajgiri police station and further investigation is on, police added.