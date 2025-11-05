HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Caught driving drunk, auto driver ends life at police station

Caught driving drunk, auto driver ends life at police station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 05, 2025 20:20 IST

x

A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide by setting himself ablaze near a traffic police station in Hyderabad after he was caught driving in an inebriated condition, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to police, at around 10.20 pm on Tuesday, the auto-rickshaw driver went near the Kushaiguda traffic police station and poured petrol on himself and set afire.

Some local residents who noticed it alerted the traffic personnel and 108 ambulance service and he was immediately shifted to a state-run hospital where he succumbed to undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning, they said.

 

Police said the auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol at 8.30 PM on Tuesday by the Kushaiguda Traffic Police, who took the three-wheeler into safe custody. The driver was told by the traffic police that they would only hand over the vehicle to a person known to him.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the driver was addicted to consumption of alcohol and was facing financial problems.

He took the auto-rickshaw on rent from a known person. He took the extreme step as he was upset that the owner of the auto-rickshaw would ask for the vehicle, police said.

A case was registered at Malkajgiri police station and further investigation is on, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with wife
UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with wife
India's Suicide Cases See A 23% Surge
India's Suicide Cases See A 23% Surge
Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror
Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror
Maha doc's suicide: Kin claims victim's phone data deleted
Maha doc's suicide: Kin claims victim's phone data deleted
Bengal sees 2 more suicides due to 'anxiety' over SIR
Bengal sees 2 more suicides due to 'anxiety' over SIR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kerala Food Voted One Of Best Experiences In The World

webstory image 2

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Zohran Mamdani quotes Jawaharlal Nehrus Tryst with Destiny as he clinches NYC mayoral victory4:20

Zohran Mamdani quotes Jawaharlal Nehrus Tryst with...

Devotees take holy dip in Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti1:15

Devotees take holy dip in Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir...

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM Yogi on inaugurating 72 houses in Lucknow3:03

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO