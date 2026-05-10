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Home  » News » Man Dies After Alleged ANTF Assault In Rajasthan

Man Dies After Alleged ANTF Assault In Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 10, 2026 20:29 IST

A man's death in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, allegedly following an assault by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) during a raid, has sparked protests and calls for a thorough investigation.

Key Points

  • A man died and another was injured in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, allegedly after being assaulted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) during a raid.
  • The prime accused, a wanted smuggler named Liaquat, managed to evade arrest during the ANTF operation.
  • Villagers protested the alleged assault, blocking roads and staging a demonstration in front of the Dug police station.
  • Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the case, and a magisterial inquiry is underway to investigate the allegations against the police.

A man died and another was injured, allegedly after being assaulted by the ANTF during a raid in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, officials said on Sunday.

The prime accused, a wanted smuggler, managed to evade arrest and flee from the spot, they said, adding that the police have arrested three individuals during the operation.

 

The incident on Saturday triggered protests by villagers, who blocked the Dag-Chaumahla road and staged a demonstration with a body in front of the Dug police station.

Following assurance of strict action and magisterial inquiry, the demonstrators agreed to a post-mortem, which was conducted on Sunday morning.

ANTF Raid and Smuggler's Escape

On early Saturday morning, an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) team from Jaipur reached Ghatakhedi village in Jhalawar district to apprehend Liaquat, a wanted smuggler. He managed to escape. However, the team detained five of his associates.

Liaquat succeeded in escaping during the raid by robbing a motorbike from a rider at gunpoint on the way, Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar said, adding that the police registered a separate case in this connection.

Injuries and Allegations of Police Assault

Two of his aides -- Arif Khan and Ujer -- sustained injuries during the operation and were rushed to the hospital. Arif died on the way, while Ujer is under treatment at the hospital in Jhalawar, police said.

Alleging the severe assault of the detained individuals by the police in a nearby forest area, the family members and villagers staged a protest with the body in front of the police station on Saturday.

The SP said that the allegations made by the deceased's family against the police would be investigated.

Investigation and Arrests

Police arrested three youngsters in connection with the case, while another accused, Ujer, was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, Khan had been listed as a history-sheeter at the Dag police station since 2022, and several cases under the NDPS Act were registered against him.

Magisterial inquiry is underway, and the reason would be clear only after a post-mortem report and completion of the inquiry, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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