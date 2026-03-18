Maharashtra Teenager Detained in Child Sexual Abuse Case: What We Know

A teenager in Beed, Maharashtra, has been detained under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, highlighting the critical issue of child protection and legal consequences.

Key Points A 16-year-old boy in Beed has been detained for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.

The accused lured the victim with fruit before allegedly committing the act in his house.

The victim reported the incident to her mother, who then filed a police complaint.

The teenager has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been detained and sent to a remand home pending further investigation.

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Beed city of central Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the six-year-old girl was passing in front of the house of the accused when he lured her by offering fruit. The boy then took the girl on the first floor of his house and sexually abused her on Monday evening.

After reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to her mother, who lodged a complaint with the Pethbeed police station on Tuesday.

The accused teenager, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the complaint, was later detained and sent to a remand home, said police.