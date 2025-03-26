HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hindu outfit leader booked for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside mosque

Hindu outfit leader booked for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 14:27 IST

x

Police have booked a Hindu outfit leader in Meerut for reciting Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque inside the Cantonment area and disrupting communal harmony, police said on Wednesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"Sachin Sirohi, who claims to be the national president of the All Bhartiya Hindu Suraksha Sansthan, has been booked along with some unidentified men under relevant sections of BNS," Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police report, Sirohi and his associates on Monday created a ruckus outside the mosque, claiming it to be illegal. They then recited Hanuman Chalisa (a prayer dedicated to lord Hanuman) near the mosque and allegedly threatened to demolish it, it stated.

 

As the news of the incident spread through the city, it caused panic among locals.

"There was chaos among the passengers coming to the railway station and on the road at the parking place outside the Cantt Railway Station," the police report stated.

In response, members of the Muslim community, including Taskeen Salmani, the mosque's mutwalli (caretaker), filed a police complaint.

When questioned about the mosque's legality, Singh said, "We cannot decide this. Only the court will do it."

The officer further asserted that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen met Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, seeking strict action against Sirohi under UAPA.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Meet the Hindu who lets Muslims use his shop as a mosque, for free
Meet the Hindu who lets Muslims use his shop as a mosque, for free
Revival of mandir-masjid disputes unacceptable: RSS
Revival of mandir-masjid disputes unacceptable: RSS
After Shimla, Hindu grps protest against Mandi mosque
After Shimla, Hindu grps protest against Mandi mosque
Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist
Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist
'Unfortunate' to refer to Gyanvapi as mosque: UP CM
'Unfortunate' to refer to Gyanvapi as mosque: UP CM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Your Crash Course To World Cinema On OTT

webstory image 2

Odia's Dalma: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

What They Did Before Becoming Stars

VIDEOS

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi 2:12

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar...

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue0:42

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue

Sonali Bendre spotted with fractured hand at the airport0:37

Sonali Bendre spotted with fractured hand at the airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD