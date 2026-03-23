HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Statue of Ambedkar defaced in Pauri, Uttarakhand; investigation launched

Statue of Ambedkar defaced in Pauri, Uttarakhand; investigation launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 00:31 IST

An Ambedkar statue in Pauri, Uttarakhand, was vandalised, prompting a police investigation and public appeal for information to find those responsible for the desecration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Pauri, Uttarakhand, was found defaced with red and black paint.
  • Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Authorities are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage, and seeking public assistance to identify the culprits.
  • The defaced statue was located in a park near Alkeshwar Ghat along the Alaknanda river.

A case has been registered after a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was defaced in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Sunday.

The police stated that they received information around 4 pm on Saturday regarding damage to the statue, which is installed in a park near Alkeshwar Ghat along the banks of Alaknanda river.

 

According to the police, passersby noticed red and black paint smeared on the face of Babasaheb's statue and immediately alerted the authorities.

Subsequently, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

A police team inspected the crime scene, collected evidence and subsequently arranged for the cleaning of the statue. To apprehend the culprits, the police are not only scrutinising CCTV footage but have also appealed to the general public to share any information, photographs, or videos related to the incident.

Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar stated that those responsible for the incident would soon be in police custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Akbar Road signboard defaced over Maharana Pratap statue vandalism
Akbar Road signboard defaced over Maharana Pratap statue vandalism
Ambedkar statue gets saffron makeover, then painted blue
Ambedkar statue gets saffron makeover, then painted blue
Dalit man singed with sticks for entering U'khand temple
Dalit man singed with sticks for entering U'khand temple
Now, Nehru's statue blackened in West Bengal
Now, Nehru's statue blackened in West Bengal
After Lenin, Periyar, statues of SP Mookerjee, Ambedkar vandalised
After Lenin, Periyar, statues of SP Mookerjee, Ambedkar vandalised

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

3,000 KG Meat Biryani! Tiruchirappalli Goes Mega for Eid-ul-Fitr0:46

3,000 KG Meat Biryani! Tiruchirappalli Goes Mega for...

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before2:45

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before

You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out Together!1:24

You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out Together!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO