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Home  » News » Outrage After Ambedkar Picture Desecrated In Aligarh

Outrage After Ambedkar Picture Desecrated In Aligarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 22:53 IST

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An Aligarh man has been booked for allegedly desecrating a picture of B R Ambedkar and sharing the video on social media, triggering widespread protests and outrage.

Key Points

  • Man booked in Aligarh for allegedly desecrating a picture of B R Ambedkar.
  • The accused allegedly tore and trampled upon the Ambedkar picture, sharing the video on social media.
  • The incident sparked protests by Dalit leaders and BSP functionaries in Aligarh.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have booked a man for allegedly desecrating a picture of B R Ambedkar and sharing a video of the act on social media, triggering protests in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ambedkar Image Desecration Incident

The incident took place in Nagla Sartaj village under the Akrabad police station area, where the accused tore a picture of Ambedkar, trampled upon it and uploaded the video online.

 

Dalit Leaders Protest

As the clip went viral, several Dalit leaders, including local BSP functionaries, expressed anger over the incident and gathered outside the police station demanding action.

Police Action and Investigation

Taking note of the sensitivity of the matter, police registered a case against the accused, identified as Anshul Kumar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Circle Officer Garvit Singh said that prompt legal action would be taken against the accused.

Police said the situation is under control and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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