Protests After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Ghaziabad

Outrage erupted in Ghaziabad after a B R Ambedkar statue was vandalised, triggering protests and traffic disruptions as police investigate the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Loni, Ghaziabad, causing outrage.

The vandalism led to a sit-in protest that disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway.

Police have detained several suspects for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage.

A new statue has been ordered to replace the damaged one.

Authorities are working to maintain law and order in the area following the protests.

Unidentified persons vandalised a statue of B R Ambedkar in Loni here, triggering a sit-in protest that led to traffic disruption on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway on Sunday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said several suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident that occurred late Saturday night near Indrapuri Colony.

Police Investigation Underway

"A new statue has been ordered, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. Strict action will be taken against those found involved," he said.

The statue was found damaged on Sunday morning, following which activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other outfits held a sit-in on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway. The protesters blocked vehicular movement on the busy stretch.

Protests and Reactions

Police personnel reached the site soon after receiving information and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd.

Loni Municipality Chairperson Ranjita Dhama also arrived at the site and expressed support for the protesters, demanding strict action against culprits.

Sloganeering was reported as tensions briefly escalated.

The police said the situation was now under control and efforts were underway to maintain law and order in the area.

Under Indian law, defacing or vandalising statues of national figures can attract charges related to property damage and inciting unrest. The investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the damaged statue and a review of security protocols in the area. Such incidents have previously triggered caste-related tensions in Uttar Pradesh.