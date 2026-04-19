HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Protests After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Ghaziabad

Protests After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Ghaziabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 17:14 IST

x

Outrage erupted in Ghaziabad after a B R Ambedkar statue was vandalised, triggering protests and traffic disruptions as police investigate the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Loni, Ghaziabad, causing outrage.
  • The vandalism led to a sit-in protest that disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway.
  • Police have detained several suspects for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage.
  • A new statue has been ordered to replace the damaged one.
  • Authorities are working to maintain law and order in the area following the protests.

Unidentified persons vandalised a statue of B R Ambedkar in Loni here, triggering a sit-in protest that led to traffic disruption on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway on Sunday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said several suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident that occurred late Saturday night near Indrapuri Colony.

 

Police Investigation Underway

"A new statue has been ordered, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. Strict action will be taken against those found involved," he said.

The statue was found damaged on Sunday morning, following which activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other outfits held a sit-in on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway. The protesters blocked vehicular movement on the busy stretch.

Protests and Reactions

Police personnel reached the site soon after receiving information and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd.

Loni Municipality Chairperson Ranjita Dhama also arrived at the site and expressed support for the protesters, demanding strict action against culprits.

Sloganeering was reported as tensions briefly escalated.

The police said the situation was now under control and efforts were underway to maintain law and order in the area.

Under Indian law, defacing or vandalising statues of national figures can attract charges related to property damage and inciting unrest. The investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the damaged statue and a review of security protocols in the area. Such incidents have previously triggered caste-related tensions in Uttar Pradesh.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tension in UP Village After Ambedkar Statue Desecration
Tension in UP Village After Ambedkar Statue Desecration
Statue of B R Ambedkar Vandalised in Punjab Village
Statue of B R Ambedkar Vandalised in Punjab Village
Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Punjab; Pro-Khalistan Leader Claims Responsibility
Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Punjab; Pro-Khalistan Leader Claims Responsibility
Statue of Ambedkar defaced in Pauri, Uttarakhand; investigation launched
Statue of Ambedkar defaced in Pauri, Uttarakhand; investigation launched
Bahujan Samaj Party Protests Against Statue Desecration, Demands Arrests
Bahujan Samaj Party Protests Against Statue Desecration, Demands Arrests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden Agenda Behind Women's Quota!3:49

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden...

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO