HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Arrest Man For Temple Desecration

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Temple Desecration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 12:14 IST

x

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly desecrating a temple in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, sparking an investigation into the motive and potential accomplices.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly placing objectionable material at a temple gate in Dayalpur.
  • An FIR was promptly registered following the incident reported on April 15.
  • The police have not disclosed the identity of the arrested individual.
  • Authorities are investigating the motive behind the temple desecration and potential involvement of others.
  • Preventive measures are in place to maintain law and order in the Dayalpur area.

Delhi Police has arrested a person for allegedly placing objectionable material at the gate of a temple in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, information regarding the incident was received on April 15, after which a team from the local police station rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

 

Investigation Launched Into Temple Incident

An FIR was registered promptly in connection with the case, and one accused was apprehended during the course of the investigation, a police officer said.

The police, however, did not disclose the identity of the arrested accused.

The police said that the situation remained under control and necessary preventive measures were taken to maintain law and order in the area.

Motive Behind Temple Desecration Under Scrutiny

Further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain the motive behind the act and whether any other persons were involved, the police added.

Under Indian law, desecration of a place of worship can attract charges under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the specific objectionable material and determining the intent behind its placement at the temple gate.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Investigate 'Objectionable Material' Placed at Temple Gate
Man arrested for removing Sai Baba idol in Delhi
Man arrested for removing Sai Baba idol in Delhi
Man booked for placing meat in Agra's Jama Masjid
Man booked for placing meat in Agra's Jama Masjid
Man Held After Reward Offered Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Man Held After Reward Offered Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Man arrested for 'insulting' saffron flags in Delhi
Man arrested for 'insulting' saffron flags in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu Wali Kahani'11:16

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu...

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO