Delhi Police Arrest Man For Temple Desecration

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly desecrating a temple in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, sparking an investigation into the motive and potential accomplices.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly placing objectionable material at a temple gate in Dayalpur.

An FIR was promptly registered following the incident reported on April 15.

The police have not disclosed the identity of the arrested individual.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the temple desecration and potential involvement of others.

Preventive measures are in place to maintain law and order in the Dayalpur area.

Delhi Police has arrested a person for allegedly placing objectionable material at the gate of a temple in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, information regarding the incident was received on April 15, after which a team from the local police station rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Investigation Launched Into Temple Incident

An FIR was registered promptly in connection with the case, and one accused was apprehended during the course of the investigation, a police officer said.

The police, however, did not disclose the identity of the arrested accused.

The police said that the situation remained under control and necessary preventive measures were taken to maintain law and order in the area.

Motive Behind Temple Desecration Under Scrutiny

Further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain the motive behind the act and whether any other persons were involved, the police added.

Under Indian law, desecration of a place of worship can attract charges under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the specific objectionable material and determining the intent behind its placement at the temple gate.