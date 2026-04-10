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Pali Family Tragedy: Depression Suspected in Triple Fatality

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 14:44 IST

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A family tragedy in Pali, Rajasthan, sees a woman and her two sons found dead in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the role of depression and other potential factors.

Key Points

  • A woman and her two sons were discovered dead in their Pali, Rajasthan home, prompting a police investigation.
  • Authorities suspect suicide as the cause of death, with depression potentially linked to illness as a contributing factor.
  • A suicide note and a bottle of poison were found at the scene, suggesting a premeditated act.
  • Police are exploring other possible angles in addition to depression to determine the full circumstances of the tragedy.

A woman and her two sons were found dead at their house in a posh locality of Rajasthan's Pali city, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Friday.

The bodies were found on Thursday evening at a residence in Ashapura township on Jodhpur Road after the house remained locked for two days, they said.

 

According to the police, the elder son, Narpat Lal (34), was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his mother, Shanti Devi (59), and younger son Raghuveer (26) were lying on the floor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Singh said two mobile phones and a suicide note were recovered from the spot, along with a bottle of poison near the bodies of Shanti and Raghuveer.

Police said the note suggests the family took the extreme step due to depression linked to illness.

However, they added that other possible angles are being investigated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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