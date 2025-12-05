UP man kills elderly bizman who taunted him over marriage

Taunted for not being able to get married, a 30-year-old man in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly beat a senior citizen to death on Friday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Brijesh Yadav, they said.

Circle Officer (Sakaldiha) Sneha Tiwari said the incident took place around 5 am in the Sakaldiha area when Umashankar Maurya (62), a resident of Tulsi Ashram locality and a prominent businessman, left home for his routine morning walk.

As he reached ahead of the station on the Amdara-Sakaldiha road, Yadav, a resident of the same village, allegedly attacked him with sticks, leaving him severely injured, she said.

Family members who rushed to the spot were preparing to take him to the hospital, but Maurya succumbed to his injuries before he could be moved, the officer said.

Tiwari said the accused was arrested soon after the incident.

The CO said that during questioning, Yadav claimed he killed Maurya out of resentment, alleging that the victim had taunted him about not being able to get married.

Police said they have sent the body for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.