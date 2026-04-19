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Jharkhand Man Held With Opium Worth Rs 25 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 14:15 IST

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A 59-year-old man in Jharkhand was arrested after police seized opium worth Rs 25 lakh from his home, disrupting his plans for his son's grand wedding.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 59-year-old man was arrested in Palamu, Jharkhand, for possession of opium.
  • Police seized opium worth Rs 25 lakh from the man's house.
  • The accused, Shankar Singh, was allegedly involved in buying and selling opium.
  • The raid was conducted based on a tip-off about the man's illegal activities and plans for his son's wedding.

A 59-year-old man was arrested after opium worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from his house in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

Opium Seizure and Arrest Details

The accused has been identified as Shankar Singh of Kedal village in the Manatu police station area, they said.

 

"On Saturday, a raid was conducted following a tip-off that the accused was involved in the buying and selling of opium and was planning to celebrate his son's wedding in a grand manner next month. During the raid, a total of 5 kg of the drug was recovered from his house," said Vicky Kumar, the officer in charge of Manatu police station.

Legal Proceedings

An FIR has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and he has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Shankar Singh could face a lengthy prison sentence and a substantial fine if convicted. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the opium and any other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network. Jharkhand has seen increased Naxal activity in recent years, with drug trafficking often used to fund operations.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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