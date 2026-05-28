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Man Arrested With Brown Sugar In Jharkhand's Chatra District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 19:13 IST

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A 38-year-old man was arrested in Chatra, Jharkhand, after police seized brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh during a raid, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man was arrested in Chatra, Jharkhand for possession of brown sugar.
  • The arrest was made during a police raid in the Bhurkunda forest area.
  • Police recovered 30.31 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh from the accused.
  • The accused has been identified as Ashok Paswan, a resident of Mayapur village.

A 38-year-old man was arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Drug Arrest in Chatra

DSP (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar Singh said the arrest and seizure were made during a raid conducted on Wednesday.

 

Acting on information that a person was engaged in the illegal sale of brown sugar in the Bhurkunda forest in the Itkhori police station area, police launched an operation and apprehended the accused, he said at a press conference.

During the raid, police recovered a plastic packet containing 30.31 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh from his possession, he added.

The accused was identified as Ashok Paswan (38), a resident of Mayapur village in the Giddhaur police station area, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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