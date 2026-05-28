Man Arrested With Brown Sugar In Jharkhand's Chatra District

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Chatra, Jharkhand, after police seized brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh during a raid, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points A 38-year-old man was arrested in Chatra, Jharkhand for possession of brown sugar.

The arrest was made during a police raid in the Bhurkunda forest area.

Police recovered 30.31 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Paswan, a resident of Mayapur village.

A 38-year-old man was arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Drug Arrest in Chatra

DSP (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar Singh said the arrest and seizure were made during a raid conducted on Wednesday.

Acting on information that a person was engaged in the illegal sale of brown sugar in the Bhurkunda forest in the Itkhori police station area, police launched an operation and apprehended the accused, he said at a press conference.

During the raid, police recovered a plastic packet containing 30.31 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh from his possession, he added.

The accused was identified as Ashok Paswan (38), a resident of Mayapur village in the Giddhaur police station area, the officer said.