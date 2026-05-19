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Man Held With Opium Worth Rs 15 Lakh In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 16:31 IST

Jharkhand police arrested a man in Chatra district for possessing opium worth Rs 15 lakh, uncovering a potential drug trafficking route to Delhi.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for possession of 2.9 kg of opium.
  • The arrested individual was transporting the opium to Gaya, Bihar, but claimed the final destination was Delhi.
  • The seized opium is estimated to be worth around Rs 15 lakh.
  • In a separate operation, police seized 170 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 25.50 lakh.

A 28-year-old man was arrested with opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

Anil Kumar Yadav of Sidki village was arrested with 2.9 kg of opium in the Hunterganj police station area on Monday on the basis of a tip-off, they said.

 

Opium Seizure and Arrest Details

Yadav was nabbed when he was transporting the opium to Gaya in Bihar on a tempo, they added.

"During interrogation, he said the consignment was actually being sent to Delhi," said SP Animesh Naithani.

He said the seized drugs were worth around Rs 15 lakh.

Separate Poppy Husk Seizure

In a separate operation, police seized 170 kg of poppy husk from the Lawalong police station area.

"A car was intercepted during a vehicle checking drive, and the contraband, valued around Rs 25.50 lakh, was seized. The driver of the vehicle somehow fled," SDPO (Simaria) Shubham Bhausaheb said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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