Jharkhand Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Lakhs, Several Arrested

Jharkhand police have seized brown sugar worth lakhs of rupees and arrested multiple individuals in Seraikela-Kharsawan and Chatra districts, cracking down on drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand police arrested three individuals in Seraikela-Kharsawan, seizing brown sugar worth Rs 16.50 lakh.

82.80 grams of brown sugar were recovered, packaged in 679 small packets during the raid.

In a separate incident in Chatra district, police arrested five people with 27 grams of brown sugar.

The seized brown sugar in Chatra is estimated to be worth Rs three lakh in the international market.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 16.50 lakh from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Seraikela-Kharsawan Drug Bust Details

On receiving an input, a police team led by the officer-in-charge of Kapali police outpost Dhiranjan Kumar conducted a raid in a house in Bandhugora area on Wednesday and arrested three persons, including a woman, following the recovery of 82.80 grams of the contraband stuffed in 679 small packets, the officer said.

The cost of the seized drug was estimated at Rs 16.50 lakh in the international market, Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi said at a press conference.

Chatra District Drug Arrests

In another incident in Chatra district, police arrested five people with 27 grams of brown sugar on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that drug trade was taking place at a place between Rajatand and Koleshwar temple, a police team conducted a raid and rounded up five suspects on three motorcycles.

Following a thorough search, police recovered 27 grams of brown sugar worth Rs three lakh in the international market.