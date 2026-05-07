HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jharkhand Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Lakhs, Several Arrested

Jharkhand Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Lakhs, Several Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 17:37 IST

Jharkhand police have seized brown sugar worth lakhs of rupees and arrested multiple individuals in Seraikela-Kharsawan and Chatra districts, cracking down on drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jharkhand police arrested three individuals in Seraikela-Kharsawan, seizing brown sugar worth Rs 16.50 lakh.
  • 82.80 grams of brown sugar were recovered, packaged in 679 small packets during the raid.
  • In a separate incident in Chatra district, police arrested five people with 27 grams of brown sugar.
  • The seized brown sugar in Chatra is estimated to be worth Rs three lakh in the international market.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 16.50 lakh from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Seraikela-Kharsawan Drug Bust Details

On receiving an input, a police team led by the officer-in-charge of Kapali police outpost Dhiranjan Kumar conducted a raid in a house in Bandhugora area on Wednesday and arrested three persons, including a woman, following the recovery of 82.80 grams of the contraband stuffed in 679 small packets, the officer said.

 

The cost of the seized drug was estimated at Rs 16.50 lakh in the international market, Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi said at a press conference.

Chatra District Drug Arrests

In another incident in Chatra district, police arrested five people with 27 grams of brown sugar on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that drug trade was taking place at a place between Rajatand and Koleshwar temple, a police team conducted a raid and rounded up five suspects on three motorcycles.

Following a thorough search, police recovered 27 grams of brown sugar worth Rs three lakh in the international market.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained In Palghar Drug Bust
Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained In Palghar Drug Bust
Jharkhand Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Busts
Jharkhand Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Busts
Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Bust
Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Bust
Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 50 Lakh Worth of Narcotics in Chatra District
Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 50 Lakh Worth of Narcotics in Chatra District
Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 25 Lakh Worth of Ganja, Two Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Grand Entry Steals the Show at Bihar Cabinet Oath Ceremony0:53

PM Modi's Grand Entry Steals the Show at Bihar Cabinet...

Big Accident in Kanpur! Workers' Bus Plunges Into Canal1:52

Big Accident in Kanpur! Workers' Bus Plunges Into Canal

'Sirf hungama khada karna maqsad nahi': Team Op Sindoor's big message to Pak1:04

'Sirf hungama khada karna maqsad nahi': Team Op Sindoor's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO