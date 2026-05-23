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Man Arrested With Charas Worth Over ₹1 Crore In Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 18:50 IST

A man has been arrested in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka for possession of charas worth over ₹1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka for possessing 2.053 kg of charas.
  • The seized charas is estimated to be worth ₹1.02 crore.
  • A minor was also detained in connection with the drug possession.
  • The charas was allegedly sourced from the coastal part of Dwarka.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

A man was arrested and a minor detained allegedly with 2.053 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.02 crore in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, a police official said on Saturday.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

The two were apprehended near the Charakla railway crossing on a tip off that they might be possessing narcotic substances, Deputy Superintendent of Police Meet Rudalal said.

 

"The man, identified as Bhavesh Chasiya, was arrested, while a minor accompanying him was detained and later sent to a remand home. Chasiya is a labourer from Okhamadi village here," the Deputy SP informed.

Investigation Underway

He said 2.053 kg of charas worth Rs 1,02,65,000, which was allegedly sourced from the coastal part of Dwarka, was recovered from the accused.

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe into the peddling network is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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