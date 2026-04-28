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Man Arrested For Derogatory Social Media Posts Against BJP MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 15:00 IST

A man has been arrested for posting offensive social media comments targeting BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal after she was injured during a protest, sparking a cyber crime investigation.

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested for allegedly posting offensive remarks against BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal on social media.
  • The arrest follows a complaint about derogatory comments made on Facebook after Jaiswal was injured at a public event.
  • The accused, identified as Anuj Kumar Verma, was traced through cyber surveillance and remanded to judicial custody.
  • BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal is currently in the ICU receiving treatment for injuries sustained during a protest.

A 32-year-old man from Barabanki has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media against BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal, who sustained injuries while burning effigies of opposition leaders at a public event here, police said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the office of Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava, a complaint was lodged on April 26 at Kotwali Nagar police station by a local resident, alleging that offensive comments were made on Facebook targeting the MLA.

 

Complaint Filed Over Offensive Facebook Comments

The complainant stated that Jaiswal was injured on April 25 during a programme organised in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan campaign.

Following the incident, an objectionable post was uploaded by one Abhishek Verma, on which a Facebook user operating under the name "Barabanki Baba" allegedly made highly inappropriate and derogatory comments.

Accused Arrested and Remanded to Custody

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act against Verma and the unidentified operator of the "Barabanki Baba" account.

Police said that with the assistance of the cyber surveillance cell, the account holder was identified as Anuj Kumar Verma, a resident of Akbarpur locality in Barabanki district.

He was arrested on Monday from his residence and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody in Bahraich district jail.

MLA Anupama Jaiswal Undergoing Treatment

Officials added that the accused has a prior criminal case registered against him. Another accused Abhishek Verma has not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal's husband, Ashok Jaiswal, said on Tuesday that the MLA is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow and is currently admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He said she is being treated under the supervision of plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist.

Several well-wishers, including Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, have visited the hospital to enquire about her condition.

Jaiswal suffered injuries on April 25 during a BJP 'Mahila Janakrosh March' held in support of the women quota bill.

During the protest, effigies of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were being burnt.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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