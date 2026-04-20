Man Held For Posting Defamatory Content Against Actress

A man in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content against actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media, prompting a police warning about online behaviour.

Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly circulating defamatory content against actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media.

The actress filed a complaint alleging defamatory and abusive comments against her since December 2025.

The accused circulated objectionable electronic content targeting the actress on social media platforms.

Police have initiated legal action against the accused and advised responsible online behaviour.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly circulating "defamatory and objectionable" content against actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

Complaint Filed Over Defamatory Content

The Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad registered a case based on a complaint by the actress in which she alleged that since December 2025, several individuals and social media pages had been posting and circulating defamatory, abusive, and obscene comments against her on various online platforms, which caused harm to her reputation and dignity.

Legal Action Initiated

The accused circulated objectionable electronic content targeting the complainant on social media platforms. He has been apprehended, and further legal action has been initiated against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes) T Sai Manohar said in a release.

Police Issue Advisory on Social Media Use

Police advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and avoid posting abusive, defamatory, or offensive comments.

Posting objectionable content on social media platforms can lead to legal action under relevant provisions of law,

Police said in an advisory.

Under Indian law, defamation can attract charges under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely involve tracing the origin of the defamatory content and gathering evidence of its impact on the actress's reputation.