Father Arrested in Delhi After 10 Years on the Run in Daughter's Murder Case

After nearly a decade on the run, a man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of his 12-year-old daughter in Jammu and Kashmir has been apprehended in Delhi, highlighting the persistence of law enforcement in pursuing justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ramesh Kumar, accused of murdering his 12-year-old daughter in 2016, has been arrested in Delhi after a decade-long search.

Kumar had been living in Delhi under the false identity of Rajbeer Singh to evade arrest.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, with assistance from Delhi Police, apprehended Kumar in south Delhi's Bhati Mines.

A murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station following the death of Kumar's daughter in hospital after he assaulted her.

Kumar has been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir to face trial for the alleged murder of his daughter.

On the run for almost 10 years, a man wanted for allegedly killing his 12-year-old daughter here has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Ramesh Kumar from Jhikmau-Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, has been brought to Jammu and Kashmir to face trial, they said.

Kumar assaulted his daughter on July 27, 2016, and later abandoned his rented accommodation in Digiana Puli. The girl died in hospital, Superintendent of Police, Jammu City (South), Ajay Sharma.

A murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station here. However, despite sustained efforts, police could not trace the accused, he said.

Arrest and Investigation

Based on reliable information gathered about Kumar's whereabouts, he was finally arrested from south Delhi's Bhati Mines with the assistance of Delhi Police. The accused was living in Delhi under a false identity of Rajbeer Singh, the SP said.

The accused was brought to Jammu and produced before a court for seeking his custody, Sharma said.