Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Fugitive Accused of Killing Daughter in Jammu

Delhi Police Nab Fugitive Accused of Killing Daughter in Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 16:00 IST

A man wanted for the 2016 murder of his daughter in Jammu, India, over paternity suspicions, was arrested in Delhi after years on the run, highlighting the collaborative efforts of law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ramesh Kumar, wanted for the 2016 murder of his daughter in Jammu, has been apprehended in Delhi.
  • Kumar allegedly killed his daughter, suspecting she was not his biological child.
  • The accused had been absconding for years and living under a false name in Delhi.
  • Delhi Police acted on a request from Jammu and Kashmir Police to trace and arrest Kumar.

A man accused of killing his 10-year-old daughter in Jammu, over the suspicion that she was not his biological child, was apprehended from southeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ramesh Kumar, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, was wanted in a 2016 murder case registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu, they said.

 

Following his detention, the accused was handed over to the investigating officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who formally arrested him in the case.

Details of the Crime

According to the police, Kumar was working as a construction labourer in Jammu when he allegedly hit her daughter on the head with a stick, suspecting that she was not his biological child, a senior police officer said.

The girl later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the officer said.

Fugitive on the Run

According to the police, after committing the crime, the accused fled Jammu and remained absconding for several years. He later started living under the false name "Rajveer" in Delhi.

The arrest came, following a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Police to trace the accused in the decade-old case, they said.

Acting on the inputs regarding his stay in the Sanjay Colony area of Bhati Mines, the Delhi Police apprehended him, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
