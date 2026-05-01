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Man Held For Murdering Woman In Faridabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 22:21 IST

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Faridabad Police have apprehended a man in connection with the murder of a woman in Ballabgarh, revealing a story of illicit relationships, financial demands, and a violent end.

Key Points

  • Faridabad Police arrested Beeru for the murder of a woman found in Ballabgarh.
  • The victim, Feroza alias Aarti, was identified as a native of West Bengal.
  • Beeru confessed to having an illicit relationship with the victim and killing her after she threatened to report him.
  • The accused allegedly raped the victim before killing her with a brick.
  • Beeru has a prior criminal record with four cases registered against him.

Faridabad Police has arrested a man on Friday for allegedly killing his a woman, whose body was found in Ballabgarh last week, police said.

The police arrested Beeru, 36, near Lakhani Chowk, Mujesar. He is a resident of Kheri Murar village in Rewari district and works with a private company in Faridabad, they said.

 

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

According to the police, the woman's body was found in Ballabgarh's Adarsh vegetable market on April 22. Following the post-mortem, the police registered a murder case at the Ballabgarh City Police Station and identified her as Feroza alias Aarti, 44, a native of West Bengal.

During the investigation, it was revealed she had a court marriage in 2000, but, for the last 13 years, she has been living with the accused's brother, Sunny. police said.

Accused's Relationship with the Victim

According to the police, after Sunny's death, Beeru, whose wife left him four years ago, came in friendship with her.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he had an illicit relationship with Firoza, who repeatedly demanded money from him and threatened to complain to the police if her demands were not met," ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said.

Details of the Murder

On the night of April 21, he came to the Ballabgarh bus stand and met Firoza, after which they both drank alcohol, and Beeru allegedly raped her, the officer said.

Following this, Firoza fought Beeru and threatened to implicate him in a case. Fearing this, he allegedly killed her by hitting her multiple times with a brick, and subsequently, he fled the spot, he said.

Accused's Criminal History

He said that Beeru has a prior criminal record. Four cases are registered against him, and he was released from jail just two months ago in an NDPS case.

The police are further questioning the accused, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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