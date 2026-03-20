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Home  » News » Man Allegedly Poisons 'Friend' After She Refuses to Break Off Engagement

Man Allegedly Poisons 'Friend' After She Refuses to Break Off Engagement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 22:39 IST

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In a shocking incident in Faridabad, a man allegedly poisoned a woman after she refused to break off her engagement, leading to a police investigation and raising concerns about relationship violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Faridabad man is accused of poisoning a woman after she refused to end her engagement to someone else.
  • The accused allegedly force-fed the woman a poisonous substance before consuming it himself.
  • Both the woman and the accused are currently in stable condition at a hospital.
  • Police have registered a case against the man based on the woman's complaint.
  • The incident highlights the dangers of relationship disputes and the potential for violence.

Enraged after his 'friend' got engaged to another man, a youth first pressured her to break off the engagement, and when the woman refused, allegedly force-fed her a poisonous substance and then swallowed it himself, police said on Friday.

Later, when the woman's condition began to deteriorate, the young man took her to the hospital himself. Now, both are said to be in a stable condition, they added.

 

The incident took place in Faridabad on Thursday.

Based on the complaint of the young woman, an FIR was registered against the young man at Sector 58 police station on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of a village in Palwal district, works as a teacher in a private school.

In her statement, the woman claimed she had been "friends" with Monu Bhati, a resident of Noida, for the past eight years, and had been communicating regularly on the phone.

In January this year, her engagement was finalised elsewhere. Following this, she stopped communicating with Monu Bhati.

Meanwhile, after learning of the engagement, Monu went to meet the woman at her school on Thursday and, under some pretext, took her in his car and drove her to a flyover near Kaili village, she said.

Details of the Alleged Poisoning

"During this time, Monu pressured me to break off the engagement, but I flatly refused and also refused to communicate with him in the future. Angered by this, Monu took a packet of poisonous substance from his car and forcibly put it into my mouth. Then, he swallowed it himself," the woman alleged.

"Within a short time, both of us started to feel unwell. Seeing the situation worsening, Monu took me in his car to a private hospital," she said.

After getting information, a team from Sector 58 police station reached the hospital and recorded the woman's statement and an FIR was subsequently registered against accused Monu Bhati, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

"A case has been registered against Monu Bhati based on the woman's complaint. Both are currently in stable condition. A probe is underway," a police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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