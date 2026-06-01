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Mumbai Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 20:59 IST

A Mumbai man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their locked house in Malvani.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Mumbai man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Malvani.
  • The victim, Selima Khatun, was last seen on May 18, raising suspicion among neighbours.
  • The husband, Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, initially dismissed the foul smell as a dead rat.
  • Police discovered the decomposed body after neighbours reported the strong stench.
  • The accused was apprehended in Odisha after fleeing Mumbai.

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and fleeing after locking their house in Mumbai's Malvani area with the corpse inside, a police official said on Monday.

Discovery of the Crime

Selima Khatun (33) was last seen by neighbours on May 18, after which the house remained locked, he said.

 

" On May 22, a foul smell started emanating from the house. However, when neighbours contacted her husband Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, he said it was a dead rat. As the stench grew stronger, neighbours alerted police, following which her decomposed body was found. She had been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon," the official said.

Accused Apprehended

Matin, who had switched off his cellphone after being contacted by neighbours, was held from Odisha.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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