Mumbai Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered

A Mumbai man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their locked house in Malvani.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Mumbai man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Malvani.

The victim, Selima Khatun, was last seen on May 18, raising suspicion among neighbours.

The husband, Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, initially dismissed the foul smell as a dead rat.

Police discovered the decomposed body after neighbours reported the strong stench.

The accused was apprehended in Odisha after fleeing Mumbai.

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and fleeing after locking their house in Mumbai's Malvani area with the corpse inside, a police official said on Monday.

Discovery of the Crime

Selima Khatun (33) was last seen by neighbours on May 18, after which the house remained locked, he said.

" On May 22, a foul smell started emanating from the house. However, when neighbours contacted her husband Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, he said it was a dead rat. As the stench grew stronger, neighbours alerted police, following which her decomposed body was found. She had been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon," the official said.

Accused Apprehended

Matin, who had switched off his cellphone after being contacted by neighbours, was held from Odisha.