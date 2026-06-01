Mumbai Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered

A Mumbai man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their locked house in Malvani.
Key Points
- A Mumbai man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Malvani.
- The victim, Selima Khatun, was last seen on May 18, raising suspicion among neighbours.
- The husband, Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, initially dismissed the foul smell as a dead rat.
- Police discovered the decomposed body after neighbours reported the strong stench.
- The accused was apprehended in Odisha after fleeing Mumbai.
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and fleeing after locking their house in Mumbai's Malvani area with the corpse inside, a police official said on Monday.
Discovery of the Crime
Selima Khatun (33) was last seen by neighbours on May 18, after which the house remained locked, he said.
" On May 22, a foul smell started emanating from the house. However, when neighbours contacted her husband Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, he said it was a dead rat. As the stench grew stronger, neighbours alerted police, following which her decomposed body was found. She had been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon," the official said.
Accused Apprehended
Matin, who had switched off his cellphone after being contacted by neighbours, was held from Odisha.