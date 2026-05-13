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Delhi Police Arrest Man For Wedding Firing Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 15:32 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly opening fire during a wedding procession in Dayalpur, injuring a woman and prompting an investigation into the dangerous celebratory act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Rishi alias Manu Thakur for celebratory firing at a wedding in Dayalpur.
  • A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a bullet while watching the wedding procession from her balcony.
  • The accused had been absconding for a month, frequently changing his hideouts before being apprehended in Sultanpuri.
  • The incident occurred on April 11 in northeast Delhi, leading to a case being registered at the Dayalpur police station.
  • The accused has a history of involvement in criminal activities, including two prior attempt-to-murder cases.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man accused of opening celebratory fire during a wedding procession in Dayalpur, where a woman standing on a balcony suffered a bullet injury to her head, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Arrested After Month-Long Manhunt

Police said they apprehended the accused Rishi alias Manu Thakur, from Sultanpuri after he had absconded for nearly a month, frequently changing his hideouts.

 

According to police, the incident took place on the night of April 11 in northeast Delhi when a wedding procession was passing through the Dayalpur area.

Details Of The Firing Incident

A couple was standing on their house's balcony watching the celebrations when two men dancing with a pistol allegedly opened celebratory fire.

"One of the bullets struck the woman in the head, causing serious injuries. She was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment. Section of the attempt to murder was also added during the investigation," an officer said.

Following the incident, police and forensic teams inspected the spot and registered a case at the Dayalpur police station.

Tip-Off Leads To Arrest

Police said a crime branch team received a tip-off on May 12 that the accused would visit Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri to meet his associates.

A raiding team laid a trap near Krishan Vihar Market and apprehended him, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the firing incident," the officer said.

Accused Has Prior Criminal Record

Police said the accused associated himself with criminal elements in northeast Delhi at a young age and was previously involved in two attempt-to-murder cases registered at Sultanpuri police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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