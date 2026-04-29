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Delhi Man Arrested Over Double Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 14:57 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old man accused of a double murder in Uttam Nagar, revealing a motive of personal rivalry and concluding a months-long search.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest a 24-year-old man for a double murder in Uttam Nagar.
  • The accused, Akash alias Akki, was on the run since December and declared a proclaimed offender.
  • The murders occurred on December 21, 2025, resulting in the deaths of Nizamuddin and Md Sameer.
  • Akash confessed to committing the murders with associates due to personal rivalry.

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for killing two people due to personal rivalry in Uttam Nagar here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Akash alias Akki, a resident of Uttam Nagar, had been on the run since December last year, and a Dwarka court had declared him a proclaimed offender, they said.

 

Details of the Double Murder Case

According to police, the case pertains to an incident on December 21, 2025, when two men, Nizamuddin and Md Sameer, were assaulted in Uttam Nagar. While Nizamuddin died on the spot, Sameer succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police said after registering a case under relevant sections of the BNS, they initiated an investigation. Two accused, identified as Sumit and Nikhil, were arrested earlier, while Akash had been absconding, a senior police officer said.

Arrest and Confession

"Police made continuous efforts to trace the absconder. Based on specific input, it was learned that he was hiding in Rajasthan's Beawar," he said.

Police raided Beawar and apprehended the accused with the help of local intelligence.

During interrogation, Akash allegedly confessed that he, along with his associates, committed the murders due to personal rivalry and fled Delhi to evade arrest, they said.

Police said he had been staying with a friend and frequently changing phone numbers to avoid detection. Further proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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