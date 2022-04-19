News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi police nab man for opening fire during Jahangirpuri violence

Delhi police nab man for opening fire during Jahangirpuri violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 19, 2022 00:54 IST
The Delhi police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said.

IMAGE: Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, an accused in opening fire during Jahangirpuri violence, after his arrest at Jahangirpuri police station, in New Delhi, April 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added.

 

"A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been apprehended on Monday by the special staff of northwest district from Mangal Bazaar Road and one sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession," deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered.

Sonu has disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident.

Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
